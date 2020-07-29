Overview

Dr. Scarlette Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia, AL. They completed their residency with U Ala



Dr. Smith works at The Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.