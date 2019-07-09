Overview of Dr. Scharukh Jalisi, MD

Dr. Scharukh Jalisi, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Jalisi works at Bumc Otolaryngologic Foundation Inc. in Boston, MA with other offices in Watertown, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Dysphagia and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.