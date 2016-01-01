See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Scheffer Tseng, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scheffer Tseng, MD

Dr. Scheffer Tseng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Tseng works at OCULAR SURFACE CENTER in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tseng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocular Surface Center PA
    7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 213, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-1299
  2. 2
    Ocular Surface Center
    7235 NW 19th St Ste C, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-4129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Scheffer Tseng, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245296086
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • College Of Medicine / National Taiwan University
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

