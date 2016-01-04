See All Neurologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Schenley Co, MD

Neurology
2.7 (11)
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Schenley Co, MD

Dr. Schenley Co, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Co works at Mohan Khurana M.d.inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Co's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mohan Khurana M.d.inc
    3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 301, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 377-2202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 04, 2016
    Dr. Co was very candid and very thorough in reviewing the imaging that I presented along with the documentation I presented. He also was very thorough in reviewing=g the myriaf=ds of tests that I had accompanying the TIA hospitalization at TMH. Since the heart proved negative the indication was that the TIA was initiated by Cerebral Arterialsclorosis. He was frank about my angst regarding this situation. He said I had dodged two major bullets with the tandem transplants and the neck fusion.
    Dr. Timothy in Rolling Hills Estates, CA — Jan 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Schenley Co, MD
    About Dr. Schenley Co, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619994613
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Co has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Co accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Co has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Co on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Co speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

