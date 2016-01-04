Dr. Co has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schenley Co, MD
Overview of Dr. Schenley Co, MD
Dr. Schenley Co, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Mohan Khurana M.d.inc3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 301, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 377-2202
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Co was very candid and very thorough in reviewing the imaging that I presented along with the documentation I presented. He also was very thorough in reviewing=g the myriaf=ds of tests that I had accompanying the TIA hospitalization at TMH. Since the heart proved negative the indication was that the TIA was initiated by Cerebral Arterialsclorosis. He was frank about my angst regarding this situation. He said I had dodged two major bullets with the tandem transplants and the neck fusion.
About Dr. Schenley Co, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1619994613
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Co accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Co has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Co on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Co speaks Chinese and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.