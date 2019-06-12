Dr. Schield Wikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Schield Wikas, MD
Dr. Schield Wikas, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
Tri County Dermatology4240 Munson St NW Ste C, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-2327
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wikas has helped me tremendously. I had a problem and he knew right away what to do. It has cleared up and in the years I have been going to him, he has treated other issues that have surfaced. He is the best doctor.
About Dr. Schield Wikas, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174544068
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wikas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wikas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wikas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wikas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wikas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wikas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.