Overview

Dr. Schield Wikas, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Wikas works at Tri-County Dermatology in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.