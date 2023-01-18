Dr. Nwachukwu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD
Overview of Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD
Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Nwachukwu's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Surgical Associates Willowbrook13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1171
Memorial Medical Center751 N Rutledge St Ste 300, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Shes a great doctor 10/10 would visit again
About Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine

