Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (3)
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD

Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Nwachukwu works at Houston Methodist Endocrinology in Houston, TX with other offices in Springfield, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nwachukwu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Surgical Associates Willowbrook
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-1171
  2. 2
    Memorial Medical Center
    751 N Rutledge St Ste 300, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jan 18, 2023
    Shes a great doctor 10/10 would visit again
    Robert — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Schola Nwachukwu, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548555782
    Education & Certifications

    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
