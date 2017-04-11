Dr. Schubert Atiga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Schubert Atiga, MD
Overview of Dr. Schubert Atiga, MD
Dr. Schubert Atiga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Glendale Adventist Medical Center
Dr. Atiga works at
Dr. Atiga's Office Locations
Lifetime Womens Healthcare752 Medical Center Ct Ste 106, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 482-8406
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 502-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atiga is excellent in surgical skill with warm bedside manners. I was referred to him 12 years ago and the 4 hours round trip travel to see Dr. Atiga has always been worth it. He specializes in robot-assist laparoscopy and removed a huge tumor and pelvic cysts while conserving both of my ovaries in good function. I switched insurances just to go under the knife the first time with a surgeon I trusted. I cannot recommend Dr. Atiga more or thank him enough. Caring to my family & professional.
About Dr. Schubert Atiga, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1033138714
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
