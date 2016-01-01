Overview of Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD

Dr. Schuyler Halverson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Halverson works at St. John's Mercy Orthopaedic Trauma Services LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ballwin, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.