Dr. Rogg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuyler Rogg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Schuyler Rogg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Rogg works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Pain Consultants - Heritage Point2060 East Paris Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 285-1377Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogg?
An understanding and caring man. I feel like when I hurt, he hurts. Intelligent and caring, give him a chance, he’s even funny! I was at my wit’s end, he was my last resort and he worked miracles for me. Thanks!!! Shirley
About Dr. Schuyler Rogg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1356568406
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogg works at
Dr. Rogg has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.