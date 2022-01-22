See All Podiatrists in Columbus, OH
Overview of Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM

Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Bertolo works at Urban Podiatry in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bertolo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urban Podiatry LLC
    4485 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 824-5336

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2022
    Dr. Bertolo is clearly a highly competent and talented podiatrist. What sets him apart (besides his professional skills) is the amazingly personable and thoughtful way that he interacts with his patients. Of all the doctors I have seen (for any reason) over many years, Dr. Bertolo is hands-down the most trustworthy, kind and considerate. I am so, so glad that I came upon his name when my foot-issues developed.
    About Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144225525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Isreal Deaconess Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertolo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

