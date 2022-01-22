Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM
Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bertolo works at
Dr. Bertolo's Office Locations
-
1
Urban Podiatry LLC4485 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 824-5336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bertolo?
Dr. Bertolo is clearly a highly competent and talented podiatrist. What sets him apart (besides his professional skills) is the amazingly personable and thoughtful way that he interacts with his patients. Of all the doctors I have seen (for any reason) over many years, Dr. Bertolo is hands-down the most trustworthy, kind and considerate. I am so, so glad that I came upon his name when my foot-issues developed.
About Dr. Scot Bertolo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144225525
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Beth Isreal Deaconess Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertolo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertolo works at
Dr. Bertolo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bertolo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.