See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (91)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD

Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Glasberg works at Medical Office Management in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Glasberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scot Bradley Glasberg, M.D.
    42A E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-8550
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Allstate
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • New York State of Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Prudential
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glasberg?

    Nov 07, 2022
    I went to Dr. Glasberg practice for a breast augmentation and dysport injections and had a great experience. Everyone at his practice is very knowledgeable and made me feel comfortable throughout the process. They have a great patient portal and always got back to me with answers quickly. Happy with my results and would recommend my friends and family to his practice.
    Elena — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glasberg to family and friends

    Dr. Glasberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glasberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD.

    About Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811955602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glasberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glasberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glasberg works at Medical Office Management in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Glasberg’s profile.

    Dr. Glasberg has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scot Glasberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.