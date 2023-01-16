Dr. Scot Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Hines, MD
Overview of Dr. Scot Hines, MD
Dr. Scot Hines, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Marshall Universtiy Som and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Alaska Native Medical Center.
Dr. Hines' Office Locations
COASTAL Neurology and Neurosurgery4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 320, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 506-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hines took his time explaining the diagnosis and treatment plan. I was his last patient at the end of the day. A patient came in 45 mins late he did not send him away he still took his time with me. I give him the highest recomendation. I am an RN.
About Dr. Scot Hines, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1447352034
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|Marshall University School Of Med
- Marshall Universtiy Som
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hines has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.