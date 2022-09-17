Overview of Dr. Scot Miller, DO

Dr. Scot Miller, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.