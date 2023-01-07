Overview of Dr. Scot Richardson, MD

Dr. Scot Richardson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Richardson works at Southern California Hd Pn Nrlg in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.