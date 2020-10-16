Dr. Scot Roberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Roberg, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scot Roberg, DPM
Dr. Scot Roberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Roberg's Office Locations
Oxnard451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 260, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 485-6708
Scott L Roberg Dpm3160 Telegraph Rd Ste 207, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 485-6708
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is amazing and talented. His bedside manor is more than you could ever hope for! Caring, professional, and kind!!! Why does he only have 4/1/2 stars?? Should be 5!!
About Dr. Scot Roberg, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA West Los Angeles Va Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberg speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.