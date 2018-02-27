Dr. Scot Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Wall, MD
Overview of Dr. Scot Wall, MD
Dr. Scot Wall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Wall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wall's Office Locations
-
1
Phoebe Maternal Fetal Medicine417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wall?
Dr. Wall is caring, knowledgable, and a great asset to the medical community in Albany, Ga. I got fabulous results from my lasik surgery!! I am very pleased.
About Dr. Scot Wall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1760487276
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.