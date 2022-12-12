Overview of Dr. Scott Abraham, MD

Dr. Scott Abraham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.