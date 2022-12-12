Dr. Scott Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Abraham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance10777 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 521-3986Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Apex Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 301, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (913) 382-5282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Abraham is very professional, and he, along with other support staff, took time to answer questions about the anticipated procedure and expectations for recovery. Post surgery, I was navigating stairs within hours, without pain. Without painkillers, I was going up and down stairs without pain within 3 days! I am now 3 1/2 weeks out from surgery and am able to walk about the house without walker or cane, but still have PT twice a week. I will be able to maintain an active lifestyle until I die. Dr. Abraham is amazing!
About Dr. Scott Abraham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1265659296
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center-The Campbell Clinic
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
