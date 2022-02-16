Overview of Dr. Scott Acosta, MD

Dr. Scott Acosta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.