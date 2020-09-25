Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Adams, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Adams, DO
Dr. Scott Adams, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
Mecklenburg Co Mental Health Hosp501 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 444-2400
Atrium Health Kings Mountain706 W King St, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 Directions (980) 487-5470
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 444-2431
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adams showed me a great deal of patience and willingness to both listen to me and clarify treatment Ideas. He doesn’t make me feel rushed, pressured, coerced, or forced to just take whatever he prescribes with no question or dialogue. He made sure I was included and had the right/say so to make decisions about my Health plans and medication drug treatment choices unlike most doctors I saw in the past. He is taking his time finding the right combination of medication that will Be both effective for me (not just marginally either) and give me the highest possible relief the fastest based on my diagnosed psych history. His recommendation is ALWAYS customized /custom fitted for ALL his patients on a case by case basis. He genuinely cares and it shows.
About Dr. Scott Adams, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1700175890
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
