Dr. Scott Adelman, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Adelman, MD

Dr. Scott Adelman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah

Dr. Adelman works at The Smart Clinic in Draper, UT with other offices in San Rafael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Smart Clinic
    96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 408, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 676-7627
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Medical Center Mob
    99 Montecillo Rd, San Rafael, CA 94903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 676-7627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Scott Adelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750351847
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    Internship
    • L D S Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Adelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.