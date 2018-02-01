Overview of Dr. Scott Adelman, MD

Dr. Scott Adelman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah



Dr. Adelman works at The Smart Clinic in Draper, UT with other offices in San Rafael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.