Dr. Scott Adelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Adelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Adelman, MD
Dr. Scott Adelman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their residency with University of Utah
Dr. Adelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adelman's Office Locations
-
1
The Smart Clinic96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 408, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 676-7627
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center Mob99 Montecillo Rd, San Rafael, CA 94903 Directions (801) 676-7627
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adelman?
Dr. Adelman is an excellent doctor. He listens to you, takes time to explain his treatment and is kind and caring. After a multi-car accident, I had seen several doctors for my injuries, but until I went to Dr. Adelman, know one previously had been able to relieve my pain. I highly recommend Dr. Adelman!
About Dr. Scott Adelman, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1750351847
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- L D S Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adelman works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.