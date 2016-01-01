See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Roslyn, NY
Dr. Scott Albin, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Albin, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Albin works at Dr. Albin & Associates in Roslyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scott M. Albin DO Medical Pllc
    153 Main St Ste 1, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 484-0135

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Adolescent Counseling
Anorexia
Asperger Syndrome
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Factitious Disorders
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Marital Counseling
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Outpatient Psychiatry
Pediatric Counseling
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Psychotherapy Services
Psychotic Disorders
Schizophrenia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Separation Anxiety
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Scott Albin, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134200447
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Binghamton University (SUNY)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Albin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albin works at Dr. Albin & Associates in Roslyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Albin’s profile.

    Dr. Albin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

