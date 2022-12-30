Dr. Scott Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Albright, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Albright, MD
Dr. Scott Albright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Atrium Medical Center.
Dr. Albright's Office Locations
Hand and Reconstructive Surgery Associates in Middletown275 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My medication was 'not' called into the pharmacy. MyChart notes indicates I am right handed so communication is hindered when wearing masks...I am left handed. Other than that great experience!
About Dr. Scott Albright, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982718813
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Family Practice
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
