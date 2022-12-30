Overview of Dr. Scott Albright, MD

Dr. Scott Albright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Albright works at Premier Orthopedics in Middletown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.