Dr. Scott Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Allen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
-
2
Florida Heart Associates1002 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (203) 852-0872
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr. Allen is an excellent physician. I see him because I have a prosthetic heart valve. Things are going well, but I always have questions . He is very knowledgeable and takes the time to give me answers in a calm, reassuring way. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Allen, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1013141555
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.