Overview of Dr. Scott Allen, MD

Dr. Scott Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.