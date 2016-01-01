Overview of Dr. Scott Ames, MD

Dr. Scott Ames, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Ames works at MOUNT SINAI DEPARTMENT OF RENAL MEDICINE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.