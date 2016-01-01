See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
General Surgery
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Ames, MD

Dr. Scott Ames, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Ames works at MOUNT SINAI DEPARTMENT OF RENAL MEDICINE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ames' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Department of Renal Medicine
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 659-8086
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Hyperparathyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Prolapse
Aneurysm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Liver Transplant
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Scott Ames, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942276647
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Ames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ames works at MOUNT SINAI DEPARTMENT OF RENAL MEDICINE in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ames’s profile.

    Dr. Ames has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ames on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ames has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ames.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

