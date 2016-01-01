Dr. Scott Ames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ames, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Ames, MD
Dr. Scott Ames, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Ames' Office Locations
Mount Sinai Department of Renal Medicine5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-8086Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Scott Ames, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942276647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
