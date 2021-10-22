Dr. Scott Anagnoste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anagnoste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Anagnoste, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Anagnoste, MD
Dr. Scott Anagnoste, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Anagnoste's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Group of Florida6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-6880
-
2
Retina Group of Florida1776 N Pine Island Rd Ste 312, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 452-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Retina Group of Florida5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 307, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 776-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anagnoste is a top notch ophthalmologist and retina specialist that was highly recommended to me by my doctor in New York. I was very pleased when I came to him for treatment. I was not disappointed. His office is very professional as well. In fact the entire retina group of Florida is most excellent. I’ve been going to them for a couple of years. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Scott Anagnoste, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487652566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Anagnoste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anagnoste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anagnoste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anagnoste has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anagnoste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anagnoste speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anagnoste. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anagnoste.
