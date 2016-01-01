Dr. Scott Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Heart & Vascular Center At Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 240, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 778-7667
-
2
Emory Clinic Heart & Vascular Ctr At Rockdale1400 Wellbrook Cir NE Ste 103, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (404) 778-7667
-
3
Emory Clinic Decatur2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 295, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 778-7667
- 4 1608 Tree Ln Bldg A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 778-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
About Dr. Scott Anderson, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1750397295
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.