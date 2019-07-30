Overview of Dr. Scott Anderson, MD

Dr. Scott Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EVMS and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Josephs Hospital - North.



Dr. Anderson works at Florida E.N.T and Allergy in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.