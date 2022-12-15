See All Plastic Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Dr. Scott Andochick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Frederick, MD
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Andochick, MD

Dr. Scott Andochick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.

Dr. Andochick works at Andochick and Mecinski Mds in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andochick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott E Andochick MD PA
    81 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 620-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • Meritus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Andochick is highly respected in the community and experienced. Fantastic reputation.
    Barbara Christoff — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Andochick, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083616601
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Sthwstrn
    • Stanford U Hosp
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Andochick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andochick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andochick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andochick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andochick works at Andochick and Mecinski Mds in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Andochick’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Andochick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andochick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andochick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andochick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

