Dr. Scott Andochick, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Andochick, MD
Dr. Scott Andochick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Andochick's Office Locations
Scott E Andochick MD PA81 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 620-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andochick is highly respected in the community and experienced. Fantastic reputation.
About Dr. Scott Andochick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Sthwstrn
- Stanford U Hosp
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
Dr. Andochick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andochick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Andochick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andochick.
