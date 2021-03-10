Dr. Scott Anfinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anfinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Anfinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Anfinson, MD
Dr. Scott Anfinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anfinson's Office Locations
Affiliated Retina Consultants8 Arley Way # 100, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I called Dr. Anfinson's office as a new patient with flashes and floaters. The woman who answered the phone was extremely helpful, scheduling me within 24 hours. From the moment I walked in until I walked out, everyone was very nice. Dr. Anfinson quickly diagnosed my retinal tear and treated me right away. Dr. Anfinson is one of the nicest people I have ever met. I can't thank them enough for the amazing care I received there.
About Dr. Scott Anfinson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eye Cons Of Atlanta
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Baptist Meml Hosp|Baptist Meml Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anfinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anfinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anfinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anfinson has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anfinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anfinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anfinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anfinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anfinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.