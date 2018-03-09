Overview of Dr. Scott Angell, MD

Dr. Scott Angell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Angell works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Prostate Biopsy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.