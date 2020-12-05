Overview of Dr. Scott Anseth, MD

Dr. Scott Anseth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from North Dakota State University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Anseth works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Eden Prairie, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.