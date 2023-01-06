Overview of Dr. Scott Appell, MD

Dr. Scott Appell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Appell works at Lemak Health in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.