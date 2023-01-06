Dr. Scott Appell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Appell, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Appell, MD
Dr. Scott Appell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Appell's Office Locations
Lemak Health5018 Cahaba River Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 564-9028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had great experiences so far. Better than I expected with my shoulder & knee replacements.
About Dr. Scott Appell, MD
- Pain Management
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891715918
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appell has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Appell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appell.
