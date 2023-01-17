Dr. Scott Arlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Arlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Arlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Arlin works at
Locations
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
East Office85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Dr. Arlin to anyone who requires care or help with their gastrointestinal system. He’s very good at what he does; professional, knowledgeable, extremely thorough, and caring.
About Dr. Scott Arlin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962495465
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arlin works at
Dr. Arlin has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Arlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.