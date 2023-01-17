Overview

Dr. Scott Arlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Arlin works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.