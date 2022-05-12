Overview of Dr. Scott Arnold, MD

Dr. Scott Arnold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arnold works at Tuskaloosa Internal Medicine LLC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.