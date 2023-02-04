Dr. Scott Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Arthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Arthur, MD
Dr. Scott Arthur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Memphis and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Arthur's Office Locations
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee3000 Edward Curd Ln Fl 2, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630
Williamson Medical Center4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 435-5000
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee4323 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arthur and the Bone & Joint Institute provided high quality care from the moment I arrived through the entire experience. Competent, compassionate, and friendly staff coordinated the office visit flawlessly. Dr. Arthur was very understanding and addressed all of my concerns. I strongly recommend this group for your orthopedic care.
About Dr. Scott Arthur, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Campbell Clinic
- University Of Tennessee Memphis
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
