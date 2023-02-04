Overview of Dr. Scott Arthur, MD

Dr. Scott Arthur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Memphis and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Arthur works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.