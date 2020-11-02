Dr. Scott Asher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Asher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Asher, MD
Dr. Scott Asher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Asher works at
Dr. Asher's Office Locations
Southern Institute of Dermatologymohs2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 699-7477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr takes his time with you
About Dr. Scott Asher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1316109978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham-Southern College
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asher works at
Dr. Asher has seen patients for Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.