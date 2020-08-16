Dr. Scott Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Baker, MD
Dr. Scott Baker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Baker Ear Nose & Throat Associates Plc.4175 N Euclid Ave Ste 10, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 684-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Positive. Doing research on recommend procedure.
About Dr. Scott Baker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1285625210
Education & Certifications
- Wis State U
- Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Anosmia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.