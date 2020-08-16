Overview of Dr. Scott Baker, MD

Dr. Scott Baker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Baker works at Baker ENT Associates in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Anosmia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.