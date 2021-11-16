Dr. Scott Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Associated Urologists of North Carolina3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 758-8723
- Rex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have not seen Dr. Baker for a while getting ready to make an appointment. Dr. Baker is an incredible Urologist and person. I had an issue with him once concerning modality of treatment most Drs would have arrogantly ignored my concern but we had a long professional talk with my wife present as well. I have been dealing with Prostate Issues for a long time and we know medical technology changes rapidly and Dr. Baker keeps up with what is current and relative to treatment algorithms. Drs deal with people from many diverse socioeconomic, educational backgrounds and world views Dr. Baker takes this into consideration his office staff is great but they need to realize this as well. I give them credit because it's an extremely busy practice. I am not a sensitive person but I was put off a couple of times with what I perceived as apathy from some staff but if I had to put myself in their shoes I would say they are some pretty incredible people.
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- George Washington U
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.