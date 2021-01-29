Dr. Scott Bangert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bangert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Bangert, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON.
Dr. Bangert works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Dermatologists PC6296 E Grant Rd Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a cyst removed on the back of my head and Dr. Bangert and his staff made me very comfortable. Dr. Bangert was very friendly to me, and the procedure was quick and did not hurt at all, which I was mostly concerned about.
About Dr. Scott Bangert, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bangert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangert.
