Overview of Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD

Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Baranoff works at Las Vegas Urology (Henderson) in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.