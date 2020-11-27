See All Urologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD

Urology
3.4 (31)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD

Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Baranoff works at Las Vegas Urology (Henderson) in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baranoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Urology (Henderson)
    9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 735-8000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boulder City Hospital
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Autoimmune Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Autoimmune Interstitial Cystitis

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 27, 2020
    Great Doctor who after 3months trying to finde some relief from my UTI infection he took care of my problem.I went to Quick care no help went to my primary care physician no help .Thank you Dr Baranoff
    Ava — Nov 27, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356320261
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tex Med Branch
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Baranoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baranoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baranoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baranoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baranoff works at Las Vegas Urology (Henderson) in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Baranoff’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Baranoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baranoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baranoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baranoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

