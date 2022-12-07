Overview of Dr. Scott Barbash, MD

Dr. Scott Barbash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Barbash works at The Central Orthopedic Group L. L. P in Plainview, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.