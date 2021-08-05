Overview of Dr. Scott Barkin, DO

Dr. Scott Barkin, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH.



Dr. Barkin works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Mount Vernon, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.