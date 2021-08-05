Dr. Scott Barkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Barkin, DO is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH.
Dr. Barkin's Office Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
Mt. Vernon Knox Community Hospital11301 Upper Rd Ste A, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (740) 393-5565
Central Ohio Urology Group11301 Upper Gilchrist Rd Unit A, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (614) 396-2684
Central Ohio Urology Group625 Africa Rd Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 396-2684Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Mt. Vernon Knox Community Hospital1330 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (614) 396-2684Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was able to diagnose my kidney stone issue quickly and recommended path forward that minimized recovery time. As other's have stated, he is direct and to the point. Great for a Urologist.
About Dr. Scott Barkin, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1841282969
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- Michigan State Univerisity
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkin works at
Dr. Barkin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkin.
