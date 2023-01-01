Dr. Scott Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Baron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Baron for nearly 20 years. He has been very thorough in my care, seeing me through around 6 (non-cardiovascular) surgeries. He invariably reviews my lab reports and medications with me and answers my questions. He has recently moved to a Mercy medical group, where I have seen him once. I was not impressed with the facilities or staff there, but that was only one visit and shortly after the move.
About Dr. Scott Baron, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1215038930
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- UC Davis Medical Center|University of California Davis Medical Center
- College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
