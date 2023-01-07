Dr. Barron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Barron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Barron, MD
Dr. Scott Barron, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barron works at
Dr. Barron's Office Locations
Oncology Associates1162 Oliver Rd Ste 7, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Barron, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316944259
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
