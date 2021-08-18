Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD
Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Childrens Surgical Associates3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2208
Chca Nj Hematology & Oncology1012 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 435-7502
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr Bartlett is an amazing doctor. He performed my son’s craniosynistosis surgery and the scar is barely visible. Post surgery we had some concerns and called, we talked to a doctor on call almost immediately. There are many doctors out there who are more charismatic and chatty but when it comes to someone operating on my baby, I pick skill and professionalism over an outgoing personality any day!
- University PA
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U
- Washington University St Louis
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bartlett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartlett has seen patients for Big Ears, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.
