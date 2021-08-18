See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD

Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Bartlett works at Childrens Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adam Strohl, MD
Dr. Adam Strohl, MD
4.9 (119)
View Profile
Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD
Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD
4.7 (723)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Krein, PHD
Dr. Howard Krein, PHD
4.9 (1045)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bartlett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Surgical Associates
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-2208
  2. 2
    Chca Nj Hematology & Oncology
    1012 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 435-7502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Big Ears
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bartlett?

    Aug 18, 2021
    Dr Bartlett is an amazing doctor. He performed my son’s craniosynistosis surgery and the scar is barely visible. Post surgery we had some concerns and called, we talked to a doctor on call almost immediately. There are many doctors out there who are more charismatic and chatty but when it comes to someone operating on my baby, I pick skill and professionalism over an outgoing personality any day!
    CR — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bartlett to family and friends

    Dr. Bartlett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bartlett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891722716
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University PA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes Hosp/Wash U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartlett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartlett has seen patients for Big Ears, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartlett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Bartlett, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.