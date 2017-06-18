See All Plastic Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD

Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Us Naval Hospital|Yale University

Dr. Barttelbort works at MD Revolution in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Barttelbort's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD Revolution
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 730, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 623-9394
  2. 2
    Scott Barttelbort, M.D.
    8929 University Center Ln Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 623-9394

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barttelbort?

    Jun 18, 2017
    Dr B and his staff are the best of the best. His attention to detail before during and after surgery is impeccable. He honestly cares about how you feel and listens to what you want.
    Christina Ramus in CA — Jun 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barttelbort to family and friends

    Dr. Barttelbort's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barttelbort

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235249665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Us Naval Hospital|Yale University
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Naval Med Center|National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barttelbort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barttelbort has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barttelbort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barttelbort. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barttelbort.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barttelbort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barttelbort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Barttelbort, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.