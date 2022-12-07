Dr. Scott Basinger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Basinger, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Basinger, DPM
Dr. Scott Basinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Basinger's Office Locations
Ankle Foot Center of Charlotte12610 N Community House Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Basinger is very personable and professional which is an excellent attribute when visiting his office for Foot ailments…all my treatments have had great results..I highly recommend him for foot care
About Dr. Scott Basinger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Sacramento
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Colorado State University, Pre-Veterinary Medicine and University Of California At Davis, Bs Zoology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basinger speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Basinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.