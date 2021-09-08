Dr. Scott Bassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bassett, MD
Dr. Scott Bassett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Bassett's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group - The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-7221
Memorial Herman Medical Group1125 Cypress Station Dr Bldg 4, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (713) 897-7221
Memorial Herman Medical Group9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-7221
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bassett recently performed a Trans-catheter Aortic Valve Replacement on me. The procedure sounds scary but it couldn’t have gone better. I feel amazing. I’m grateful to Dr. Bassett and his team. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Bassett, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassett has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
