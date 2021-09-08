Overview of Dr. Scott Bassett, MD

Dr. Scott Bassett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Bassett works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.