Overview

Dr. Scott Bateman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malibu, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Bateman works at UCLA Health Malibu Primary Care & Immediate Care in Malibu, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.